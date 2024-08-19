Favorites And Betting Odds For AEW All In 2024

The opening betting odds for the matches at AEW’s next event, All In, have been revealed ahead of the show on Sunday at Wembley Stadium in London.

Three championships are scheduled to change hands, with Bryan Danielson dethroning Swerve Strickland as World Champion, Mariah May stepping down as Women’s World Champion, and Will Ospreay reclaiming the International Title.

These odds show the favorite as a (-) with the smallest number, and the underdog as a (+) with the larger number. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:

World Championship Title vs Career Match

Bryan Danielson -300 (1/3) vs. Swerve Strickland (c)+200 (2/1)

Women’s World Championship Match

Mariah May -700 (1/7) vs. Toni Storm (c) +400 (4/1)

American Championship Match

Will Ospreay -1200 (1/12) vs. MJF (c) +600 (6/1)

TBS Championship Match

Mercedes Mone (c) -2000 (1/20) vs. Britt Baker +700 (7/1)

TNT Championship Coffin Match

Jack Perry (c) -600 (1/6) vs. Darby Allin +350 (7/2)