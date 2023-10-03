Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Fastlane 2023

WWE Fastlane 2023 betting odds have been released by betting site betonline.ag.
The favorites are represented by the “-” symbol, while the underdogs are represented by the “+” symbol. The number for the favorites represents the amount of money you would have to risk to win $100. The number represents the amount of money you would win if you bet $100 on the underdogs.
John Cena & LA Knight -5000
Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa +1000
Bobby Lashley & The Street Profits -500
LWO +300
The Judgment Day (c) -300
Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso +200
Iyo Sky (c) -300
Asuka +400
Charlotte Flair +400
Seth Rollins (c) -400
Shinsuke Nakamura +250