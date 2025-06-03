Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Money In The Bank 2025

With WWE Money in the Bank 2025 fast approaching, early betting odds have been released by BetOnline.ag, offering insight into who oddsmakers are favoring ahead of one of WWE’s most unpredictable events of the year.

Here’s the full breakdown of the current odds, including favorites and underdogs across all confirmed matches:

Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Seth Rollins: -400 (Favorite)

LA Knight: +300

Penta: +600

Solo Sikoa: +1200

Andrade: +1400

El Grande Americano: +1400

Rollins is the heavy favorite to win the briefcase and possibly make his long-awaited return to the main event picture. However, LA Knight remains a fan-favorite dark horse, and Penta’s inclusion adds a wildcard element to the match.

Tag Team Match

John Cena & Logan Paul (-700) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso (+400)

Cena and Paul are strong favorites heading into this high-profile tag clash. Cody and Jey come in as underdogs, suggesting a potential upset is on the table—but the odds are stacked against them.

Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match

Becky Lynch (-250) vs. Lyra Valkyria (c) (+170)

Lynch is the favorite to dethrone Lyra Valkyria and capture the Women’s Intercontinental Title, but Valkyria has proven resilient in previous title defenses.

Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Naomi: -280 (Favorite)

Rhea Ripley: +300

Roxanne Perez: +700

Alexa Bliss: +800

Giulia: +1000

Stephanie Vaquer: +1000

Naomi leads the pack as the most likely briefcase winner, potentially signaling a major push ahead. Rhea Ripley’s odds remain strong, despite her recent setbacks, and wildcards like Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer add international intrigue.

WWE Money in the Bank 2025 airs live from Toronto on Saturday, July 5th.