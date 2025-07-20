Tiffany Stratton Admits She Was Nervous Facing Trish Stratus At WWE Evolution

WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton spoke with WWE Die Woche about various topics, including her nerves before her match against WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus at Evolution.

Stratton said, “Oh, that whole weekend, I was so nervous. Obviously, Trish Stratus, she is the GOAT. She’s one of the greatest of all time, and you know, I’ve beat what you could argue (is) a current GOAT, Charlotte Flair. So, I had the confidence going into this that I had beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania and then I had just beat Nia Jax a couple of weeks ago in Saudi Arabia so going into that, I had some confidence.”

On where she ranks Stratus:

“However, Trish Stratus, she’s one of the greatest of all time and she’s a generational talent so, going into this, I wanted to have fun, but I also wanted to show Trish I’m not someone you can just mess with. I’m the next GOAT, I am becoming the GOAT of GOATS so, once I beat her, it was just such a surreal moment. That crowd was amazing at Evolution. I can’t believe the audience there. They were behind every single match, they were so supportive. All in all, that day was just so fun and it was amazing.”

On how everyone delivered at Evolution:

“Every single woman delivered on that PLE and I saw some people saying that it was probably one of the best PLEs that we’ve had in the past couple of months so, that is so amazing, especially when the PLE is filled with just women. So, I’m super proud to be on Evolution 2 and I hope that there’s an Evolution 3.”

