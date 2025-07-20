Alexa Bliss Opens Up About Nearly A Decade On WWE’s Main Roster

WWE star Alexa Bliss recently appeared on The Nikki & Brie Show to discuss various topics, including her decade-long tenure on the WWE roster and the evolution of her character.

Bliss said, “I’ve been signed to WWE for over 13 years, on the main roster almost 10. Time flies so quick, it’s so crazy. I look back, and I’ve been so many different versions of this character, but each one kinda served its purpose for that time period. For me, it was always evolving, it’s hard as a woman in the company to evolve your character and to keep getting booked in spots for matches. I think, for me, if I can keep recreating myself, then there’s more opportunity to have storylines with more people on the roster, especially now with so many women coming up, we have literally every type of woman on the roster now, and it’s awesome.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.