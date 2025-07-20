Michin Reveals How Her “Long Back Attack” Went Viral In WWE

WWE star Michin discussed the origin of her Long Back Attack move with Ring the Belle.

Michin said, “I really like making people laugh, Shane Helms and Shelton and everybody have always been making fun of my long back, and it’s like, you know what? I’m gonna try it once. Let me just try this once. So I did it, and then I told Michael Cole and Stu (Wade Barrett), cause Michael was still on SmackDown. It’s like, ‘Hey, I’m going to do this. I’m going to twerk, and it’s called a long back attack.’ and they’re writing it down. They’re like, yep, and they were like, okay, long back attack. I’m like, okay, cool.”

On doing the move and how it went viral:

“So I did it, and immediately, like everybody on Twitter was talking about it and everybody in the back was like dying laughing, and that’s all I want. I just wanted to make my co-workers laugh. Next time I see Michael Cole, he’s like, ‘so I got a lot of tweets about, you know, my commenting on that move. And I didn’t know what it meant until I googled it. Are you sure you’re comfortable with me like’… I was like, you’re so considerate. But yes, I specifically didn’t tell you because I wanted you to do it on commentary to get the genuine reactions of everybody.”

On Michael Cole’s response to the move:

“I told him to! It was the most wholesome thing because he had no idea what it was until after the fact. He just thought I just came up with a clever name.”

You can check out Michin’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)