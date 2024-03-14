Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE will be holding their WrestleMania 40 Premium Live Event on Saturday, April 6th and Sunday, April 7th at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns defending his championship against “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in the night two main event and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson taking on World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes in the night one main event.

The updated betting odds for WrestleMania 40 has been revealed, with Reigns and Rock set to defeat Rollins and Rhodes in night one and Rhodes set to dethrone Reigns in night two.

You can check out the updated betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Tag Team Match:

– Roman Reigns and The Rock -500 (1/5) vs. Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins +300 (3/1)

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match:

– Cody Rhodes -700 (1/7) vs. Roman Reigns (c) +400 (4/1)

World Heavyweight Championship Match:

– Drew McIntyre -600 (1/6) vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins (c) +350 (7/2)

WWE Women’s Championship Match:

– Bayley -1250 (2/25) vs. IYO SKY (c) +550 (11/2)

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

– Rhea Ripley (c) -400 (1/4) vs. Becky Lynch +250 (5/2)

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match:

– GUNTHER (c) -300 (1/3) vs. Sami Zayn +200 (2/1)