Favorites And Final Betting Odds For WWE NXT Deadline 2023

The final WWE NXT Deadline betting odds have been released.
The more interesting odds show that one title, Dragon Lee’s North American title, is expected to change hands. Bron Breakker is the favorite to win the Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, while Tiffany Stratton and Blair Davenport are tied for first place in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge.
As a reminder, the favorites are denoted by -, while the underdogs are denoted by +. Here are the betting odds from BetOnline:
WWE NXT Championship Match
Ilja Dragunov (champion) -1500 vs. Baron Corbin +600
Men’s Iron Survivor Challenge (winner becomes the #1 contender for the NXT Title)
Dijak +500 vs. Trick Williams +150 vs. Josh Briggs +1200 vs. Bron Breakker +125 vs. Tyler Bate +200
Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge (winner becomes the #1 contender for the NXT Women’s Title)
Tiffany Stratton +100 vs. Lash Legend +300 vs. Blair Davenport +100 vs. Kelani Jordan +900 vs. Fallon Henley +450
NXT North American Championship Match
Dominik Mysterio (champion) +200 vs. Dragon Lee -300
Steel Cage Match
Roxanne Perez vs. Kiana James
Singles Match
Carmelo Hayes -120 vs. Lexis King -120
Kickoff Match
Axiom +150vs. Nathan Fraszer -200