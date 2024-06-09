Final Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE NXT Battleground 2024

WWE will host the NXT Battleground 2024 event tonight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The top bouts are WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, who will compete for the NXT Women’s Title.

The pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.

Here is the final card:

WWE NXT Championship Match

Trick Williams (champion) vs. Ethan Page

WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match

Roxanne Perez (champion) vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace

WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Nathan Frazer & Axiom (champions) vs. The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

NXT North American Championship Match

Oba Femi (champion) vs. Joe Coffey vs. Wes Lee

Ladder Match To Crown First-Ever NXT Women’s North American Champion

Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker vs. Fallon Henley vs. Michin vs. Kelani Jordan

NXT Underground Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice

Sexxy Red to host