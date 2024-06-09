Final Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE NXT Battleground 2024

WWE will host the NXT Battleground 2024 event tonight at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The top bouts are WWE NXT Champion Trick Williams vs. Ethan Page and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, who will compete for the NXT Women’s Title.
The pre-show begins at 7 p.m. ET, with the main card beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock.
Here is the final card:
WWE NXT Championship Match
Trick Williams (champion) vs. Ethan Page
WWE NXT Women’s Championship Match
Roxanne Perez (champion) vs. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace
WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match
Nathan Frazer & Axiom (champions) vs. The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)
NXT North American Championship Match
Oba Femi (champion) vs. Joe Coffey vs. Wes Lee
Ladder Match To Crown First-Ever NXT Women’s North American Champion
Sol Ruca vs. Lash Legend vs. Jaida Parker vs. Fallon Henley vs. Michin vs. Kelani Jordan
NXT Underground Match
Shayna Baszler vs. Lola Vice
Sexxy Red to host