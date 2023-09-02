Final Line-Up For Tonight’s WWE Payback, Live Results Coverage

WWE Payback 2023 takes place tonight at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. PA that will be broadcast on Peacock.

John Cena will host tonight’s SmackDown after making his return on Friday’s episode. This role comes before he wrestles for the first time since losing to then-US Champion Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39 next Friday at Superstar Spectacular in a tag team match with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, who defends his title against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback.

As a reminder, PWMania.com will be providing live play-by-play coverage of the show beginning at 7 PM EST with the Kickoff show.

The final card is as follows:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth Rollins (champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Steel Cage Match

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Street Fight Match

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (champions) vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest

WWE Women’s World Championship Match:

Rhea Ripley (champion) vs. Raquel Rodriguez

WWE United States Championship Match

Rey Mysterio (champion) vs. Austin Theory

Singles Match

LA Knight vs. The Miz

Segment

The Grayson Waller Effect with guest Cody Rhodes

John Cena to host the show