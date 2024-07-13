Finn Bálor Recalls Shooting Down Risky Spot In 2016 NXT Match With Samoa Joe

WWE World Tag Team Champion and Judgment Day member Finn Bálor recently appeared on What’s The Story, where he talked about a number of topics including shooting down a spot in his 2016 NXT cage match with AEW star Samoa Joe.

Bálor said, “When I was in my first run in NXT in a cage match against Samoa Joe, they wanted me to jump off the top of the cage and do the foot stomp.” “I said no. This is Michael Hayes, like the main producer, he’s like, ‘What do you mean you don’t wanna do your finish off the top of the cage?’ And I said, ‘Well, A, I might get hurt. B, it’s my finisher and I’m losing the match so why would I do that off the cage?’ He goes, ‘Hmm, good point.’”

“In my mind, I’m thinking, hang on, this is NXT. This is the training ground to get me to WWE. I’m not gonna risk getting hurt here to then jeopardize going there. I’ve kind of kept that philosophy now, saying, ‘Hey, I’m not gonna risk getting hurt today because then I won’t be able to wrestle tomorrow.’”

