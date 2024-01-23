Finn Balor’s WWE Contract Set To Expire In A Few Months

Many professional wrestlers, including those affiliated with the WWE like Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and others, are in the midst of contract negotiations.

For many, 2024 is all about big money, as WWE and AEW have either locked down or are in the process of finalizing new television deals. WWE has secured media rights deals for RAW, NXT, and SmackDown, while AEW is still negotiating its future broadcast agreement.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reported today that Finn Balor’s WWE contract will expire following WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia. According to reports, Balor has not yet been approached about signing a new deal.

Balor’s contract will expire “not immediately after WrestleMania” but within a few months of the event, Fightful reports. Balor is not the only one who has not been approached about extending their contract, as several other stars have.

Balor is currently the WWE Tag Team Champion and has yet to declare for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.