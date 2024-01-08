First Championship Match Revealed For AEW Battle Of The Belts IX

A match was announced for AEW Battle Of The Belts IX during Saturday night’s episode of Collision.

AEW World Tag Team Champions “Absolute” Ricky Starks and Big Bill spoke about Sammy Guevara and “The Ocho” Chris Jericho, then revealed that they will defend their titles against Le Sex Gods at Battle Of The Belts IX on Saturday, January 13 inside the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia at 10PM ET on TNT immediately following that night’s episode of AEW Collision.