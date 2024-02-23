First Look At The WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth Stage Setup

WWE Elimination Chamber is just hours away, taking place on Saturday at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia, and airing on Peacock.

Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, LA Knight, Kevin Owens, and Logan Paul compete in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match (winner challenges World Champion Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40). The top matches are Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Raquel Rodriguez and the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match (winner challenges Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40).

The pre-show begins at 4 a.m. ET, with the main card following at 5 a.m. ET.

The stage setup can be seen below.