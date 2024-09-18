First Pure Plank Pop Up Event From Adam Copeland & Christian Cage Set For 9/25

The following press release was sent out on Wednesday to promote Adam Copeland and Christian Cage’s inaugural Pure Plank Pop-Up Event ahead of AEW Grand Slam at Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 25:

PURE PLANK INVITES FANS TO “GET ON BOARD” AT INAUGURAL POP-UP EVENT AHEAD OF AEW DYNAMITE GRAND SLAM AND COLLISION GRAND SLAM AT ARTHUR ASHE STADIUM ON SEPTEMBER 25

Pure Plank, the innovative core training device created by AEW wrestlers Adam Copeland and Christian Cage that allows you to sculpt and strengthen your core while unlocking new levels of power and stability, announced today that the brand will host an inaugural pop-up activation inside Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York, NY on Wednesday, September 25th ahead of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam and AEW Collision Grand Slam. The activation, which will be the first time fans can try out the Pure Plank in-person, will run from 6:00pm-8:00pm ET inside the stadium.Fans attending Grand Slam will be able to visit the pop-up event will be able to:* Enter to win a free Pure Plank board signed by Adam Copeland and Christian Cage* Participate in the “Grand Slam Pure Plank Challenge” to win a signed custom Pure Plank Championship belt and automatically be entered to win a board* ⁠Purchase Pure Plank board and merchandise* ⁠Learn about Pure Plank and get live demosAll Pure Plank boards and merchandise purchased on-site will be shipped to customers within 24-48 hours after purchase.For those unable to attend the event, Pure Planks are available for purchase at https://gopureplank.com/ for $149.Additional information on PURE PLANK can be found at https://gopureplank.com/ and on social media:IG: https://www.instagram.com/gopureplank/X: https://x.com/GoPurePlankYouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@gopureplankFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/gopureplank/Our mission is to empower individuals in their fitness journey with a revolutionary approach to core training. With Pure Plank, experience a unique blend of functionality, versatility, and effectiveness. Our signature design caters to a wide range of fitness levels, from beginners to core training enthusiasts. Whether at home, in the gym, the beach or the park, Pure Plank is your partner in building a stronger, more resilient core.