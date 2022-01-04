FITE TV Increasing Monthly Cost For AEW Plus Subscription

FITE TV is increasing the monthly cost of their AEW Plus subscription service by $2. The new price for 2022 is $6.99 per month.

The AEW Plus subscription service offers AEW content for international viewers. The price increase begins on Saturday, January 8, and to make up for the increase, FITE will give out $2 FITE credits, which can be used for other FITE pay-per-view events, including Impact Wrestling and other promotions.

AEW Plus offers access to past and future episodes of Dynamite, Rampage, both Dark shows, and the TNT quarterly specials, which begins with the Battle of The Belts event on January 8.

You can read FITE’s full e-mail below:

We hope you’ve been enjoying your AEW PLUS Subscription on FITE this year. Just to let you know that the price of your subscription will be increasing to $6.99 from 8th January 2022.

Since AEW opened its doors to FITE in 2019 – SO much has changed. We thought 4 marquee events per year was amazing, but then came AEW PLUS – the home of AEW Dynamite.

This year alone, AEW have packed AEW PLUS with exclusive new content like AEW Rampage, TNT Specials, AEW Dark and AEW Elevation.

In 2022, as an AEW Plus subscriber, you will continue to get ALL of the above, plus, exclusive AEW merch special offers, gain access to one previous pay-per-view event from each year and, for AEW Plus Subscribers only, watch Battle of the Belts on Jan 8th. But there’s more: we will also add a $2 FITE credit for each month you subscribe to AEW Plus. Collect these FITE credits to use on future FITE pay-per-view events.

You don’t need to do anything with your AEW PLUS subscription, the price increase will kick in automatically from 8th January 2022.

AEW PLUS will also be available to purchase for an annual fee of $69.99. This offer is available for a limited time only, so bag this deal quickly before 31st January 2022.

Thanks for being an AEW fan on FITE!