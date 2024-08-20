Former AEW Talent Spotted Backstage At SmackDown

There have been reports of WWE and AEW superstars attending rival promotions shows, whether to visit friends or accompany their spouses. Some fans may forget that while there is a rivalry between the two businesses, this does not apply to talent who have friends in both promotions.

Last week’s episode of SmackDown was important because it continued the buildup to Bash in Berlin. It also featured Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa getting physical with each other.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp stated that Jose The Assistant and Andrade were backstage at WWE SmackDown in Orlando.

Jose first entered the industry more than ten years ago and managed Andrade and La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralístico, and Preston Vance) in AEW. In 2011, he appeared for WWE in enhancement matches under the ring name Jose Vargas and lost to Brodus Clay. The following year on Raw, he teamed up with Mike Spinner in a losing effort against Ryback.

Jose began making AEW appearances in 2021 and departed in April 2024. It should be mentioned that Jose resides in the area, and stayed for the length of the show before leaving with Andrade.

In addition to SmackDown, Jose was spotted during a recent TNA taping.