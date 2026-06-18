Former Longtime WWE Enhancement Talent Dies This Week

he pro wrestling world has lost another one.

Reports surfaced this week from Cauliflower Alley Club that Pete “The Duke of Dorchester” Doherty has passed away.

The CAC wrote the following:

“The CAC is saddened to hear the unforgettable Pete Doherty has passed away at the age of 81, known to fans everywhere as the Duke of Dorchester. A true character in professional wrestling who brought charisma along with a larger-than-life personality to every arena he stepped into. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”