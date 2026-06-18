Thursday, June 18, 2026
Facebook Instagram X Youtube

Former Longtime WWE Enhancement Talent Dies This Week

By
Matt Boone
-

he pro wrestling world has lost another one.

Reports surfaced this week from Cauliflower Alley Club that Pete “The Duke of Dorchester” Doherty has passed away.

The CAC wrote the following:

“The CAC is saddened to hear the unforgettable Pete Doherty has passed away at the age of 81, known to fans everywhere as the Duke of Dorchester. A true character in professional wrestling who brought charisma along with a larger-than-life personality to every arena he stepped into. We send our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

PWMania
You'll find information on this website about the following: WWE News, WWE Rumors, WWE Spoilers, WWE Results, TNA News, TNA Rumors, TNA Spoilers, TNA Results, John Cena, Vince McMahon, Impact Wrestling, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Triple H, Kurt Angle, Randy Orton, WWE Divas, TNA Knockouts, Wrestlemania, Summerslam, Survivor Series, Royal Rumble, PPV Results, and much more!
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram X Youtube
© 2025 PWMania.com. All Rights Reserved