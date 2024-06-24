Former MMA Fighter Speaks Out About The Vince McMahon Sex Trafficking Allegations

Former MMA fighter Chael Sonnen stated the following about Vince McMahon’s sex trafficking allegations during an appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast:

“I never met Vince, and I know 11 people that he slept with eight of them women, all consenting adults, so which is the implication to [the others being men]. I was talking trash but I wasn’t joking on ‘The Jim Rome Show.’ Anyway, I mean, when Vince got me-too’d out of the business I did think it was a surprise. But as good as he is, I would not completely count that he couldn’t come back. But when the men start coming out, it will be a different story.”

“He would hold their careers over him, just like he would the women. It was the same thing. You get paid more, you get pushed more. This is not a secret in the industry. Like, I’m not talking trash. This was very well known. But, I mean, Shawn Michaels, like guys that you would know there was … [when asked if McMahon and Michaels slept together, he replied] or whatever it is that they [were doing].”

“There is a lot of homosexuals that Vince came across but there was also straight guys that just wanted a push in the business, where it, like, turned into prostitution. That was very well known … And not just Vince, Pat Patterson, and some other executives [did too]. Everybody would know, ‘[McMahon would think] This girl turned me down, she’s pulled off TV.’”