Brogan Finlay isn’t the only developmental WWE signing the company has made in recent weeks.

PWInsider.com is reporting that in addition to Brogan Finlay, the son of David “Fit” Finlay, the company has also signed Madi Wrenkowski to a WWE developmental contract.

Wrenkowski, 28, is a former NWA Women’s Tag-Team Champion and will be joining the women’s division in WWE NXT.

She is expected to report to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. in the near future.