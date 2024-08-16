Former Senior Writer For The Athletic Has Joined WWE As A Digital Contributor

WWE commentator Pat McAfee recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and announced that Mark Kaboly, a former senior writer for The Athletic, has joined the company as a digital contributor. The WWE commentator also revealed that Kaboly will be joining his show as a Steelers correspondent.

Kaboly then took to his Twitter (X) account and commented on the announcement.

McAfee wrote, “LADIES AND GENTLEMEN.. Not only will @MarkKaboly be a correspondent for us.. He will also be a WWE Digital Contributor 🗣🗣YEET #PMSLive”

Kaboly commented, “Extremely humbled to be joining both @PatMcAfeeShow as a Steelers correspondent and the @WWE as a digital contributor. Let’s Go!!!”

