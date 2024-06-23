Former TV Executive And Head Of Turner Broadcasting Jamie Kellner Passes Away

According to Variety, former TV executive and Head of Turner Broadcasting Jamie Kellner passed away at the age of 77. Kellner was in charge of Turner in 2000, taking over from Ted Turner. Kellner also made the call to cancel WCW’s TV contracts as the company was losing money and AOL Time Warner wanted to move away from wrestling.

In addition to his duties and responsibilities in WCW, Kellner helped launch the FOX and WBD networks, helping both become profitable. Kellner is also behind the launch of FOX Kids, which spawned popular kids’ shows like Power Rangers, Animaniacs, and X-Men, among others.

We here at PWMania.com would like to send our condolences to the friends and family of Mr. Kellner.