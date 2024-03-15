Former WCW Cameraman Jackie Crockett Passes Away At The Age Of 76

According to PWInsider.com, former WCW cameraman Charles Jackson Crockett, known to the pro wrestling world as Jackie Crockett, recently passed away at the age of 76 after being hospitalized for a month.

Jackie worked for WCW as the lead cameraman for several years all the way until the final episode of Nitro in 2001. He was the brother of wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. and former NWA announcer David Crockett, who confirmed the devastating news to the publication.

David said, “It has been a long journey for Jackie and he went out his way. Tonight Jackie’s breathing was very labored and when we thought he was gone, he would come back like a wrestling false finish.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced soon. He will be buried in Bristol, Virginia next to his brother Jim Crockett Jr. and their parents.

We here at PWMania.com would like to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jackie Crockett.