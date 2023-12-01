Former WCW Head Booker Predicts WrestleMania 40 Main Event, Talks Punk/Rollins Feud

Kevin Sullivan thinks he knows what will headline next year’s show on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

On the latest episode of his Tuesday with The Taskmaster podcast, former longtime WCW booker and pro wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan gave his prediction for the WrestleMania 40 main event, as well as his thoughts on CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins.

“I think you’re gonna end up seeing Cody and Roman as the main event, and I like the idea of ‘Freakin Rollins against Punk for Night 1,” he said. “I think they’ve already started telling the story for [Punk versus Rollins] by holding them back, giving each other the finger, causing s**t backstage … I think that will be it.”

Check out the complete episode of the show via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.