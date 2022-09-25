Former WCW Star Claims MJF’s Main Flaw is That He “Constantly Uses Cheap Heat”

During the Keepin’ It 100 podcast hosted by Konnan, former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno offered his thoughts on MJF’s character following his comeback to AEW television.

“I’m gonna give them a little bit more time than one week. MJF is a ratings draw, this show is drastically worse without him on the show than with him. We saw that – they were under a million consistently without him.

“I think he’s a draw, [but] I think his biggest flaw – and nobody talks about it – is he constantly uses cheap heat in every single promo he does, it’s completely unnecessary for his character, he doesn’t have to.”

You can listen to a clip from the podcast below: