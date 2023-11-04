Former WCW Star Evan Karagias Arrested On Charges Of Assault

A former WCW star has been arrested.

On early Wednesday morning, former WCW Cruiserweight Champion Evan Karagias, 49, was arrested on charges of assault.

QCNews.com is reporting that Karagias was arrested by Belmont Police at 1:42 a.m. Nov. 1, according to the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, and charged with simple assault and injury to personal property.

He has since posted his $25,000 secured bond.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as more information on this story surfaces.