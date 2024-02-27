Former Wrestler Says He Was Propositioned By A WWE Official In The 1980s

Another former WWE wrestler, Nick Kiniski, the son of Gene Kiniski, claims to have been propositioned by a company official in the 1980s. Nick worked for the company from 1986 until 1987.

While appearing on an episode of Pollock and Thurston, he stated that he was forced to deal with unwanted advances from WWF employee Terry Garvin.

“I won’t say what he said, but you’ll understand the meaning behind it. He says, ‘Hey Nick, let me perform oral sex on you. You can read a Playboy, and you’ll have it made for life.’ And, you know, he is my boss, he controls my boss. This is my livelihood, what I want to do. I kind of joked with him; I said, ‘Hey Terry, you know, I’m not that way. But if I ever change, you’ll be the first. I’ll let you be the first.’ We just kinda laughed it off. But he was always kind of coming up and joking, and one time, he came to my hotel room late at night, and I told him to leave. Knocked at the door.”

Kiniski claimed it put him in an unusual situation before recalling telling Vince McMahon about it in Oregon for a show in Portland.

“I called Vince, and I said, ‘Hey, Vince, I don’t think this is right. Terry’s hitting on me. I don’t appreciate that, and I would like it to stop.’ And Vince said, ‘Oh, ok. I’ll deal with it.’ And that was it. Nothing changed. [Garvin would] still say, ‘Hey, have you thought about your proposition?’ as he walks by in the dressing room.”

Garvin, ring announcer Mel Phillips, and Pat Patterson all left the company following the Ring Boy Scandal in 1992.

The former wrestler recalled being pulled from a show and not being paid, which prompted him to complain to McMahon and believe he was being punished. He was willing to complete his bookings, but he would not do the honors for anyone.

“Put me in the ring. We’ll see what happens.’ Vince knew I could take care of myself, so he said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘I’m done.’ I said, ‘I’ll finish my matches,’ ‘Nope, you’re done now.’ ‘Thank you very much.’”

Barry Orton, Bob Orton Jr.’s brother and Randy Orton’s uncle, accused Garvin of sexual assault in 1978. Barry later claimed he was blackballed after discussing it.