Former WWE and WCW Referee Mickey Jay Passes Away

Mickey Henson, known to wrestling fans as former WCW/WWE referee Mickey Jay, has reportedly passed away at the age of 59. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com noted that Henson had been battling Covid-19 pneumonia. SlamWrestling.net wrote that Henson had also battled cancer for almost 15 years.

Henson spent several years as a referee for WCW until WWE bought the company in 2001. Henson later worked as a referee with WWE from 2005 until 2009.