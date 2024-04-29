Goldberg Reveals The Best Night Of His Wrestling Career

(Photo Credit: WWE)

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently appeared on 93.7 The Ticket, where he talked about a number of topics including his most memorable match.

Goldberg said, “All-encompassing? It’d have to be [Hulk] Hogan. At the end of the night, when we went off the air, the [NFL’s Atlanta] Falcons came and saved me.”

On that being the best night of his career:

“Hands down, that was the best night of my wrestling career, and it had nothing to do with the belt.”

You can check out Goldberg’s comments in the video below.

 

