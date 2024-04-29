Jade Cargill Says There Will Be No Backstabbing With Naomi And Bianca Belair

WWE star Jade Cargill recently appeared on an episode of Ring the Belle, where she talked about a number of topics including how she believes she, Naomi and Bianca Belair can co-exist beyond Backlash France and how there will be no backstabbing in their future.

Cargill said, “Yes, we can [co-exist]. We can. We’re all dominant in our own ways. We all know ourselves. We’re all just focused. I don’t need no backstabbing. So, let’s see. All I can say is let’s just see. You never know.“

You can check out Cargill’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)