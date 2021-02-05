Former WWE and WCW Star Butch Reed Passes Away

It was announced on Instagram that former WWE and WCW star Butch Reed has passed away at the age of 66 after reportedly suffering two heart attacks. The following was posted:

To everyone who reached out god bless you. Today we lost a great man. Due to heart complications Bruce ‘Butch’ Reed passed away. Butch is in heaven now with the wrestling god’s. I am sure he is already booked for a Heavyweight Championship match. Once again thank you for all the prayers. We will keep this page going in his memory. For funeral arrangements send me a dm for information if you would like to attend. God bless everyone and god bless in heaven ‘Hacksaw Butch Reed’ 💪🏾💪🏾

While in WWE, Reed competed at Wrestlemania 3 and Wrestlemania 4. In WCW, Reed teamed up with Ron Simmons as the tag team Doom and they captured the tag team titles in 1990.