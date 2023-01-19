Former WWE NXT Star AQA Reportedly Finished With AEW

AQA is said to be finished with AEW.

When AQA’s name was removed from the AEW roster page, her future with the company was uncertain. Fightful Select has now noted that her contract with the company has expired.

AQA was signed to work for WWE NXT in March 2021 after training with WWE Hall of Famer Booker T at his Reality of Wrestling promotion. In NXT, she was known as Zayda Ramier.

WWE released AQA on November 4th, along with other budget cuts. She then made her AEW debut on Dynamite on February 9, 2022, losing to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. AEW President Tony Khan announced her signing two days later.

AQA announced on July 18 that she was leaving pro wrestling for the time being because she had been in a bad mental and physical place for the past few years.

“I hope during this time I’ll be able to reflect deeply and see what path is best for me,” she wrote in her statement.

AQA’s most recent AEW match was a victory over Avery Breaux on June 11, 2022 Dark. She then wrestled current ROH Women’s World Champion Athena at the June 16 Warrior Wrestling 23 event, which featured Athena defending her Warrior Wrestling Women’s Title.