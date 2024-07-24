Former WWE Personality Believes There Has Been “Lazy Booking” With Jey Uso

As PWMania.com previously stated, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi responded to a romance rumored on WWE RAW between his son Jey Uso and Rhea Ripley. Rikishi criticized the storyline and stated the following:

“Let’s write him in that he likes Mami. Mami? That’s the best that those writers got? Let’s write this guy into a relationship with Mami? What are you trying to do; break his marriage up? Y’all can’t put him in a good storyline, so what you gonna do now?”

Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman shared his thoughts on the matter. Coachman said, “Just waiting for the ‘smarks’ to tell the legend Rikishi ‘it’s not real. It’s a work. What are you worried about’. These spouses and those at home it’s very real to them. Plus just lazy booking also. Jey Uso is the most over talent they have right now. And he’s stuck chasing Rhea around.”