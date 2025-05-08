Former WWE Personality Blasts Bayley’s Relevance: “She’s Washed Up… Never Sold A Ticket”

In a new video posted to the Behind The Turnbuckle YouTube channel, former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman shared harsh criticism of Bayley, questioning her value to WWE amid ongoing speculation about her involvement in the Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria storyline.

When the topic turned to a potential Bayley return following WWE Backlash 2025, Coachman pulled no punches in dismissing the idea:

“Oh my God! You can’t be serious. You cannot be serious. [Why keep bringing up Bayley?] That’s my question. Bayley is done. She’s washed up. She’s boring. She’s nothing. She’s nothing anymore. What does she bring to the table? If you dropped Bayley off the roster today, what would we lose?”

Coachman, who worked in WWE for over a decade as a broadcaster and on-screen character, suggested Bayley’s success has long baffled some behind the scenes:

“When I was in the WWE for 13 years, there would be certain people, and she’d be one of them, that you’d walk around backstage going, ‘How in the world is she winning the Royal Rumble?’ Or ‘How in the world is he doing that?’”

While acknowledging Bayley’s personality, Coachman didn’t mince words about her drawing power.

“To me, I think she’s a very sweet person — but there’s a lot of sweet people. But I just don’t think she’s ever sold a ticket, like ever sold a ticket for any rivalry that she’s ever done.”

Bayley has remained off WWE programming in recent weeks, with the Damage CTRL faction essentially dissolved following multiple talent releases. However, speculation continues to swirl about her possible return to confront Becky Lynch, who controversially replaced her in a recent tag title match before turning on partner Lyra Valkyria.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for continued coverage on Bayley’s WWE status and all post-Backlash developments.