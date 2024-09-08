Former WWE Star Attends AEW All Out 2024

Several matches and angles from Saturday’s AEW All Out pay-per-view event at NOW Arena in Chicago, IL, made headlines.

The show concluded with two controversial matches. The first was Jon Moxley placing a plastic bag over AEW World Heavyweight Champion Bryan Danielson. In the main event, Hangman Page used a needle/chair shot to Swereve Strickland’s head.

Mustafa Ali was at the show, according to Fightful Select, as he lives nearby. Ali later took to Twitter and shared a video of himself campaigning as part of his gimmick:

Ali signed with WWE in 2017, but was only used as a mid-card talent despite fans’ expectations. Ali had requested his release a few years ago, when Vince McMahon was in charge of creative, but the company denied his request.

He had been working in NXT for several months prior to his release, reinventing himself. After his non-compete clause expired, he joined TNA and became the X-Division Champion. He finished up his promotion in August.