Former WWE Star Believes AEW Should Try To Bring In Vince McMahon Along With Shane

In a YouTube video, former WWE star Stevie Richards discussed the Shane McMahon to AEW speculation and how it could benefit AEW’s business. Stevie mentioned that Shane’s father, Vince, could also be involved in an AEW storyline.

“I would go as far as to say try to get Vince. That would be nuts. You talking about a guy who has a chip on his shoulder right now. Don’t think because he’s 77, 78 years old and he walks with a cane and he has a villain mustache that this dude doesn’t miss the fight. He’s fighting now for a lot of different things in court and legal stuff but he still has it in him to want to.

Just think about that I mean and that’s really, Shane’s an outlier at a percentage of probably I would say between 10 and 30%. Vince between 1 to 8% but it’s still kind of a cool fantasy booking.”

You can check out the video below: