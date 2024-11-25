Former WWE Star Believes He’s Currently The Best Heel In The Wrestling Business

Former WWE star AJ Francis, also known as Top Dolla, discussed his current role in TNA Wrestling in an interview with TMZ.

Francis said, “I’m the best heel in TNA. I’m honestly the best heel in the business. If you don’t believe me, debate your barber. Don’t debate me. I know for a fact that there’s not a bigger heel in this business that gets a bigger reaction as a heel than me. Nobody even wants to be a heel anymore.

With the year that I’ve had at TNA, between making Joe Hendry a star, feuding with The Hardys, stealing the show with PCO at Slammiversary. I mean, it’s time for me to get a World Title shot.”

You can check out the interview below: