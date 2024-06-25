Former WWE Star Believes Joe Gacy Fits The Wyatt Sicks Perfectly

Former WWE star Zack Gibson recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro on a number of topics including Joe Gacy current role in the Wyatt Sicks.

Gibson said, “That role was made for Joe. I think he’s going to absolutely smash it. The whole faction there looks brilliant, it’s the perfect role for him.”

On not being in spooky stuff:

“Spooky stuff isn’t necessarily my forte. We’re not trying to blame any individuals because everyone was just trying to their jobs in a scenario that was ever-changing. We’re looking around thinking, “How did we get here? This is not what was originally pitched.”