Former WWE Star Continues to Tease 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will take place next month, and both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will feature returning stars and legends.

Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) has hinted that he might appear at the event again. He acknowledged the countdown clock for competitors in the match by tagging WWE and counting down in a post on Twitter that included a video of his last wrestling match of the year.

Pakistan was the location of his final match of 2022.

“10 9 8 7 6 5 4 3 2 1…..@WWE,” he wrote.

He also teased a Royal Rumble appearance earlier this month.

He is best known for his work with the WWE, where he debuted in 2005 as “The Masterpiece” Chris Masters on the main roster. He was initially released in 2007, spent two years working on the independent circuit after which he returned to WWE in 2009 until his subsequent release in 2011.

Since leaving the WWE, he has competed in professional wrestling on the independent scene and in the NWA, where he twice won the title of National Heavyweight Champion.