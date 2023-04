A familiar face to longtime WWE fans will be making his mixed martial arts debut soon.

Former WWE Superstar Jack Gallagher, best known for his run on 205 Live, has been announced for his MMA fighting debut for the French promotion, Hexagone MMA.

Gallagher, fighting under his real name of Jack Claffey, will be taking on Yassin Chatou at the Hexagone MMA 8 event on June 3, 2023 from Arènes de Béziers, France.

The pro wrestling star lost his MMA fighting debut last year.