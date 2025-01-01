Former WWE Star Officially Enters Free Agency

As the world celebrates the start of 2025, former WWE star Baron Corbin, real name Tom Pestock, is embarking on a new chapter in his career. Corbin revealed on Twitter that his WWE contract has officially expired, signaling the beginning of his journey as a free agent.

Corbin, who was informed months ago that WWE would not be renewing his deal, is now exploring new opportunities. Reflecting his lighthearted approach to the situation, Corbin tweeted:

“I’m officially no longer under contract since i was not fired. I was told they were not extending. So if you’re making a horror movie, let me know ha ha ha ha New year, no contract, let’s see what we can create.”

Corbin’s journey with WWE began with a successful stint in NXT, where he held the NXT Tag Team Championships twice. Upon being called up to the main roster in 2016, he found consistent success under Vince McMahon’s leadership, earning accolades such as Money in the Bank winner, King of the Ring, and United States Champion. Despite these accomplishments, his recent main roster run in 2024 was less prominent, following several character reinventions.

Most recently, Corbin was spotted backstage at AEW’s Worlds End pay-per-view alongside other former WWE stars Tyler Breeze and AJ Francis, sparking speculation about his next move.

As Corbin enters free agency, fans and the wrestling world alike are curious to see what creative ventures or new opportunities await him in 2025. Whether in wrestling, acting, or other ventures, Corbin seems ready to embrace a fresh start.