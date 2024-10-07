Former WWE Star Reacts To Drew McIntyre’s Graphic Injury At Bad Blood

At the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE, CM Punk defeated Drew McIntyre inside the Hell in a Cell. McIntyre was legitimately cut open and required sutures.

McIntyre uploaded a gruesome photo of his injury on social media, prompting a response from former WWE Ryback.

“I’ve never done this or anything close to this to any of my opponents. I would say whoever did this to him is beyond reckless and very dangerous to work with.”

F4WOnline.com’s Dave Meltzer commented on the spot:

“There’s a lot of talk of double standards with people who were critical of some of the AEW chair shots being quiet on this. I’m not a fan of any of these head shots. Punk did a shot backward over the head but he didn’t do it full force, but it also was not a gimmicked toolbox. It sounded loud on impact. McIntyre and Punk were apparently both really feeling the match and it was what a feud-ending Hell in a Cell match should have been.”

According to PWInsider.com, the opinion backstage was that Punk and McIntyre reinstated the sense of danger that cage bouts were known for in the past. It was also observed that Punk’s collapse following his triumph was done to emphasize the significance of the bout.