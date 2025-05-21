Former WWE Star Returning As Guest Coach At Performance Center

Doug Basham, former WWE Tag Team Champion and one-half of the Basham Brothers, is reportedly set to return to WWE — this time in a backstage role.

According to PWInsider.com, Basham is expected to begin working as a Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, starting in June 2025. The belief among Performance Center staff is that his arrival is already penciled in.

This update follows a previous PWInsider report from earlier this year, which noted that WWE had internally discussed bringing Basham back in a developmental or coaching capacity. Now, it appears those plans are moving forward.

Basham is best known for his run in the early-to-mid 2000s, where he and Danny Basham formed a notable tag team under SmackDown’s Ruthless Aggression era. Together, they captured the WWE Tag Team Championship twice and became a fixture in the tag division, even aligning with JBL’s Cabinet faction at one point.

Before and after their main roster run, the Basham Brothers were standouts in Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) — WWE’s former developmental system — where they also held the OVW Southern Tag Team Titles multiple times.

In his role as a guest coach, Doug Basham is expected to work with NXT Superstars, focusing on in-ring performance, character development, and the intricacies of TV production — bringing decades of experience to WWE’s next generation.

