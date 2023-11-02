Former WWE Star Returning To The Company, Resurfaces On Internal Roster

In the near future, fans can expect WWE to officially bring back a former star who has only been away from the company for a year while she has been off television for a few years.

KAIRI, also known as Kairi Sane, is returning to WWE, which has been planned for several months.

She joined WWE in 2017 and found success in NXT and on the main roster. She has previously held the NXT Women’s Championship and the Women’s Tag Team Championship with Asuka. She officially left WWE in 2022 after returning to Japan in 2020.

Sane is back on WWE’s internal talent roster, according to WrestleVotes, and her return is imminent.

WrestleVotes stated, “After what feels like months of speculation, I’m told Kairi Sane has reappeared on the internal talent roster. Her return to the company is imminent.”