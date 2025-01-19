Former WWE Star Returns As Player-Coach For NXT

Lince Dorado has officially returned to WWE, making his re-debut at Friday’s NXT house show in Citrus Springs, Florida. This comes after weeks of speculation about Dorado signing with a major promotion, fueled by his recent decision to step down as Lucha Premier Champion.

Dorado, who began his wrestling career in 2007, rose to prominence through various independent promotions before competing in WWE’s Cruiserweight Classic Tournament in 2016. He signed with WWE following the tournament and became a key part of the 205 Live roster. He later formed the popular Lucha House Party faction with Gran Metalik and Kalisto. After his release in 2021, Dorado returned to the independent circuit, continuing to build his reputation.

According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dorado’s return to WWE is part of a dual role as a “player-coach” for the NXT brand:

“So he debuted last night, I think in Citrus Springs, Florida… he has been hired as a coach. So that’s the deal there. He’s going to work at the Performance Center and, I guess, do some matches as well. So that’s the story.”

Dorado’s experience and versatility make him a valuable addition to NXT, where he is expected to mentor younger talent while also contributing in-ring. His return adds excitement to WWE’s developmental brand as it continues to evolve and spotlight new and established talent.