Former WWE Star Says “Axiom” Was Pitched Years Ago, Former WWE Producer Responds

On Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode, the former A-Kid, Axiom, made his in-ring debut under this new gimmick by defeating Dante Chen in singles competition.

Chelsea Green, a former WWE star, commented on the introduction of the new character on Twitter and pointed out that “Axiom” was extremely similar to an idea that Deonna Purrazzo had proposed when working for the company. Impact Wrestling producer and former WWE producer Lance Storm responded to Green, writing:

“Intellectual Property unfortunately means they own every idea you have while under contract. 🤷‍♂️”

The Axiom vignettes resembled the first ones Purrazzo had in Impact Wrestling.

Purrazzo signed a contract with WWE in 2018, spending two years there before being released in April 2020. Purrazzo has seen great success since, holding the Impact Wrestling Knockouts, AAA Reina De Reinas, and ROH Women’s titles.

In a May episode of AEW Dynamite, Purrazzo was defeated by Mercedes Martinez for the ROH Women’s Championship. At the Death Before Dishonor event this Saturday, Martinez will defend the gold.

You can check out Green’s tweets along with Lance Storm’s response and more below:

I am dead. This is everything @DeonnaPurrazzo pitched!!!! — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 20, 2022

It only took them 4 years to understand 😜 — The Virtuosa (@DeonnaPurrazzo) July 20, 2022

Yep!! You’re not wrong! — CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) July 20, 2022