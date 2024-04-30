WWE NXT Star Set To Leave The Company

One WWE NXT star is expected to leave the promotion and join the free agent market.

That star is Scrypts, previously known as Reggie. The 29-year-old previously performed for Cirque de Soleil before joining WWE in 2020. Scrypts was later added to the main roster.

During the Vince McMahon era, he served as comedy relief during the 24/7 Title segments and was involved in a storyline with Dana Brooke. In 2022, he was repackaged with his current gimmick.

Fightful Select has learned that Reggie’s contract is set to expire at the beginning of June. He was reportedly informed that his contract had expired and that he would be a free agent. As he intends to continue wrestling, he will most likely go by the name Sidney Akeem outside of WWE.

He’s recently been a member of OTM in NXT, where promoters can book him for future dates. Follow him on Twitter at @scryptsWWE, where he posts his booking information.