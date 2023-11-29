Former WWE Star Says CM Punk’s RAW Return Promo “Absolutely Sucked” And He “Completely Bombed”

Former WWE superstar Ryback commented on CM Punk’s return promo from the November 27th, 2023 episode of WWE RAW in a video posted to his Twitter account.

“Yo, I’m the ‘Big Guy’ Ryback and I’m here to tell you that CM Punk promo on Monday Night Raw ABSOLUTELY sucked. First of all, the pops aren’t quite nearly the same when you’re not in your hometown of Chicago ain’t that right fragile Phil? The man-child, best known for his ‘Pipebomb’ promo, which by the way was all, all scripted for all you little neckbeard Nancy, negative marks out there, just completely bombed.

Anyone who calls that place home [WWE] is just mentally fried. It’s Shawshank and there’s no doubt, that promo was written 100% by the warden. But fragile Phil is desperate and desperate boys do desperate things. I mean in fact did he just think he was gonna just sneak this one by us?”

“Bro…do you think we were just gonna forget about this [CM Punk’s UFC career] ‘most feared man’…HUH…HUH…if you got into an altercation with a twelve year old I’m putting everything you got on the 12-year-old.

At least he was clear on one thing though and that’s he’s broke. He doesn’t have the money, he needs the money and he tucked his tail between his legs and he went back to the one place that fired him [laughing] on his wedding day. Oh fragile Phil, welcome back to ‘The Game’ and you are about to get played.”

