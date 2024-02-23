Former WWE Star Says The Rock And John Cena Have “Sold Their Souls”

Former WWE star Val Venis (Sean Morley) has been criticizing Cody Rhodes’ alliance with the LGBTQ+ community on Twitter/X over the last few days. Morley commented on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena in a post, writing:

“FACT: Both @JohnCena and @TheRock sold their souls to the same cartel of communist comrades that stole the brains out of the heads of @CodyRhodes fans.”

Morley responded to backlash over his comments by posting the following:

“Ha! I am a retired free agent. I can say what I want, when I want and how I want. It would be prudent for leftist mental midgets to hit the unfollow button if they wish not to be triggered by truth.”

