Former WWE Star Seen Backstage At AEW Dynamite Still Bound By Non-Compete

As reported earlier, former WWE stars Beth Phoenix and Samantha Irvin were spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite in Asheville, North Carolina. Despite their presence, PWInsider sources confirm that there are no plans for either to appear on AEW programming. Irvin is reportedly bound by a no-compete clause with WWE, which prevents her from participating in any combat sports programming. Meanwhile, Phoenix, who resides in Asheville with her husband, Adam Copeland (Cope), was simply visiting friends and colleagues.

Fans last saw Beth Phoenix on WWE television during Elimination Chamber 2023. She was part of a storyline alongside her husband Edge, as he feuded with Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Phoenix returned to even the odds, eventually competing in a mixed tag team match with Edge against Ripley and Mysterio. This appearance marked her final WWE storyline before her contract expired the following year.

Samantha Irvin’s departure from WWE in October 2024 came as a surprise to fans. Known for her commanding voice and engaging presence as a ring announcer, Irvin had quickly become a fan favorite. She announced her exit to focus on her music career and other personal interests outside wrestling. Her final WWE appearance was on the October 16 episode of Monday Night Raw.

While their presence backstage at AEW has fueled speculation, both Phoenix and Irvin appear to be focused on their lives and careers beyond the wrestling ring.